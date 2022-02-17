Meth seizures to date as much as all of last year

Feb. 17—MANKATO — A Mankato woman was arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Wednesday in the 300 block of North Broad Street and found 3.5 ounces of methamphetamine.

Casey Ann Voneschen, 45, was arrested and booked into the Blue Earth County Jail for first-degree controlled substance sales and possession. She was the subject of an ongoing drug investigation and was renting the house.

Lt. Jeff Wersal of the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that to date the task force has already seized as much meth this year as it seized in all of 2021.