Meth, theft cases draw split sentence

May 1—A Spring City man facing a trial last week on charges of possession of meth for sale and theft of property avoided a jury verdict by entering guilty pleas to two charges, receiving a split sentence.

Jason Levi Breeding, 23, was facing charges of possession of a Schedule I drug for sell and/or delivery, possession of meth for sell and/or delivery and two counts of theft of property of more than $10,000.

He pleaded guilty to possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent and two counts of theft of property of more than $10,000 and received an eight-year sentence with six months to serve and the balance on supervised probation. Breeding is being given credit for 21 days already served in jail.

The remaining charges in Criminal and General Sessions Courts were dropped.

The possession charges stem from the a Nov. 7, 2020, arrest by CCSO deputies and Dec. 28, 2020, arrest by CPD officers. The theft charges stem from the theft of metal and a trailer on Nov. 8, 2022.

In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—David Allen Mayse, 24, charged with reckless endangerment and evading arrest, pleaded guilty to evading arrest and received a four-year sentence to serve as a Range 1 offender. Mayse is being given credit for 88 days already served. The endangerment charge was dropped. Mayse was then granted furlough to attend long-term in-house treatment in Adult and Teen Challenge.

The charge stems from a July 27, 2022, traffic stop by Crossville Police that resulted in a pursuit in excess of 100 mph.

—Clayton Michael Rash, 42, charged with aggravated assault, pleaded guilty to the charge and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Rash qualified for judicial diversion which means if he meets all terms and conditions of probation, he can petition the court to have the charge removed from his record.

The charge stems from a Jan. 3, 2021, incident during which he is accused of pointing a gun at another motorist. The incident was investigated by THP Trooper Jake Brammer.

—Michael Scott Strader, 36, charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and simple possession, pleaded guilty to facilitation of possession of less than .5 grams of meth and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The remaining charge was dropped and property seized is forfeited.

The charge stems from an Oct. 22, 2021, CPD search of a room that resulted in the arrest.

—Joseph Michael Grimme, 40, pleaded guilty to an information charging simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and was placed on probation for 11 months and 29 days. He is being given credit for 119 days already served in jail. The charges stem from a Nov, 23, 2022, arrest by CCSO. Remaining charges were dropped.

—Kimberly Ann Hall, 36, pleaded guilty to an information charging theft of more than $2,500 and received a two-year sentence with 60 days to serve and the balance on supervised probation. Hall is to pay $2,000 restitution to the victim and $500 restitution to CPD. Remaining charges were dropped.

The charge stems from a March 17 incident.

—Dylan Jakob Kempe, 22, pleaded guilty to an information charging evading arrest and received a one-year suspended sentence with 110 days to serve at 75% and the balance on supervised probation. Kempe also lost driving privileges for one year. Fine and court costs were waived.

The charge stems from a March 15 flight from a sheriff's deputy traffic stop.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com