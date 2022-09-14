Meth, three guns found in car that landed in ditch

Sep. 13—KINGSLEY — A 27-year-old Traverse City man was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession and having three concealed guns in in his car, according to officials from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.

At 3 p.m. on Sept. 12 a witness from Paradise Township called 9-1-1 after seeing the man cross the centerline on M-113 near Jackson Pine Drive. The witness told dispatchers that his car almost hit an oncoming semi-truck, before landing in a ditch on the other side of the road.

The witness flagged down a sheriff's office deputy on patrol.

The driver seemed "out of it," the deputy said.

Captain Randy Fewless from the sheriff's office said the responding deputy administered a sternum rub to revive the driver, who was then taken to Munson Medical Center for blood tests.

The report said the deputy found three loaded guns in the vehicle, in addition to a small plastic bag filled with white powder. The guns were a Girsan 9mm pistol, a Colt 45 caliber and a Kimber 45 caliber.

According to Fewless, the driver did not have a concealed carry permit for the guns.

Tests later that day showed that the white substance was methamphetamine.

The driver was taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail after he was released from the hospital. He did not have any visible injuries, officials said.

A report was sent to the prosecutor's office. The sheriff's office is still awaiting blood test results as of Tuesday morning.

The case is open as the prosecutor decides what charges to pursue.