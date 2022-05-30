Meth trafficker found guilty

May 30—MACON — A metro Atlanta resident was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine intended for Macon State Prison.

Raquan Emahl Gray, 26, of Conley, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine by a federal jury on May 24, following a two-day trial that began on May 23, before U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal. Gray faces a maximum of 20 years of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release and a maximum $1 million fine. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

"The flow of illegal and dangerous contraband into our prisons must end for the safety of everyone inside the prison and the general public," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. "To that end, our office — working alongside our local, state and federal partners — will hold those who supply inmates with drugs, cellphones and other illegal items accountable for their crime."

"This defendant attempted to get drugs into a state prison, but instead landed there himself," Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy said. "This investigation was a success because of the spirited efforts of all law enforcement agencies involved."

"Illegal drugs have no place in Georgia, not even in our prison system," GBI Director Vic Reynolds said. "They are dangerous and threaten the safety of all populations. We will continue to work diligently along with our local and federal partners to investigate and dismantle drug trafficking organizations, no matter where they are."

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Gray was the passenger of a vehicle that was pulled over by a Crawford County Sherriff's Office deputy in Roberta, for traveling 25 mph over the posted speed limit on Sept. 2, 2019. A strong odor of marijuana was emanating from the car, and the driver, Demarea Demond Carey, 28, of Fairburn, admitted he had smoked marijuana.

Story continues

A probable cause search of the vehicle found various packages wrapped in different-colored duct tape and some were numbered. Some packages were softball-shaped and wrapped in electrical tape. The packages contained 494 grams of methamphetamine, 150 suspected ecstasy pills, which tested as methamphetamine, 50 cellphones, two large bags of cellphone chargers, approximately three pounds of marijuana, 19 bags of tobacco, a large bag of cigars and 19 lighters. Co-defendant Carey's cellphone's GPS destination was set for Macon State Prison.

Gray has an extensive criminal history including felony convictions for robbery, burglary and theft by taking. Two co-conspirators who were traveling with Gray — Daquann Marquez Epps, 25, of Columbus, and Carey — both previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, respectively. Sentencing for Epps and Carey is scheduled for July 6.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office, the Peach County Sheriff's Office, GBI, the Georgia Department of Corrections and DEA investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Will Keyes and Leah McEwen are prosecuting the case.