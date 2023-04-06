Meth trafficker gets 35-year prison sentence

Apr. 6—MACON — The leader of an armed drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing approximately 16 kilograms of methamphetamine into middle Georgia has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Ontarrio Veal, aka "Torrie," 33, of Warner Robins, was sentenced to serve 420 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Tilman E. "Tripp" Self III after Veal previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Nov. 15, 2022. There is no parole in the federal system.

"Ontarrio Veal brazenly ran an armed criminal organization that pushed a significant amount of methamphetamine into Warner Robins and surrounding communities," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. "He is now held to account through the hard work of our prosecutors, working alongside our Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force partners."

"This investigation deals a fatal blow to a once-thriving 'meth' ring," Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy said. "With the leader now behind bars for a long time, the citizens of Warner Robins and elsewhere can rest assured that their communities are much safer today thanks to the outstanding case work by DEA and our local law enforcement partners."

According to documents and other evidence admitted into court, Drug Enforcement Administration agents and Warner Robins Police Department officers investigated Veal's Warner Robins-based drug trafficking organization from January to June 2020. Law enforcement obtained court orders to intercept the phone calls and text messages from Veal's and co-defendant Tamara Hall's cellphones. Agents learned that Veal was a multikilogram methamphetamine dealer and surveilled Veal and various co-defendants conducting methamphetamine transactions and traveling to Atlanta to purchase large quantities of the drug.

Veal was taken into custody in June 2020, on a return trip from Atlanta in possession of three kilograms of methamphetamine and a Glock .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol with a 50-round drum magazine. Agents executed search warrants at various locations in middle Georgia, seizing multiple firearms and ammunition, methamphetamine and more than $100,000 cash. The organization is responsible for distributing more than 16 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Nine additional co-defendants have pleaded guilty and/or been sentenced as a result of this case:

—Matthew Kay, 36, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Sept. 6, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 235 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release to run consecutively to three sentences he is currently serving in Houston County;

—Reginald Lowe, 41, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Aug. 30, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 240 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release to run consecutively to a state sentence he is currently serving in Houston County for an aggravated assault conviction;

—Milton Simmons, aka Mann, 41, of Macon, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Aug. 1, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 120 months;

—Donna Ussery, 31, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on April 19, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 100 months in prison;

—Parsa Ervin, 45, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to two counts of use of a communication facility to conspire to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Aug. 30, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 57 months in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release to run consecutively to any term of imprisonment that may be imposed in three separate cases in Houston County;

—Marquell Gaines, aka Paris, 38, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to use of a communication facility to conspire to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on July 19, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 48 months in prison;

—Tamara Hall, 40, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on April 19, 2022, and sentencing is scheduled for May 2;

—Victor Mendoza, 34, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs on Dec. 1, 2022, via a global plea agreement in the Southern District of Alabama and sentencing is scheduled for June 2;

—Eddie Linkhorn, 42, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to two counts of use of a communication facility to conspire to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Oct. 20, 2022, and sentencing is scheduled for June 6.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

This case was investigated by Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Warner Robins Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Criminal Chief Will Keyes.