Meth trafficker involved in high-speed chase gets 17-year-plus sentence

Dec. 10—MACON — A metro-Atlanta resident who was trafficking nearly one kilogram of methamphetamine through the Middle District of Georgia from an Atlanta source when he attempted to flee police on Interstate 75 was sentenced to serve more than 17 years in federal prison this week for his crime.

Wesley Bailey Jr., 32, of Ellenwood and Duluth, was sentenced to serve 210 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release by Chief U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell 6 after he previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.

"Wesley Bailey created a dangerous situation for the public when he fled police, driving in excess of 140 miles per hour in the rain on a busy highway while directing a passenger to dump a kilo of methamphetamine out of his vehicle," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. "I commend the responding local law enforcement agencies for bringing the defendant safely into custody and helping bring a methamphetamine trafficker to justice."

"I want to commend my deputies for a job well done and thank the United States Attorney's Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration for investigating and prosecuting this case," Butts County Sheriff Gary Long said. "Law enforcement is sending a very strong message that drug traffickers are not wanted in the middle Georgia area to include Butts County and that they will be held accountable and face strong sentences their crimes."

"Fleeing law enforcement at these ludicrous speeds puts everyone in danger," Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman said. "This defendant was not only putting people at risk when he tried to evade law enforcement, he was attempting to distribute a significant amount of methamphetamine. My hope is that this stiff sentence sends a message to others that would try the same."

According to court documents, a Butts County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop after observing Bailey commit multiple traffic violations on I-75 on April 9, 2019. Bailey first pulled over, then fled police. In rainy conditions, Bailey drove the vehicle in speeds of more than 140 miles per hour, cutting off motorists and passing cars using the emergency lane. At the same time, a Tupperware container containing nearly one kilogram of methamphetamine was thrown out of Bailey's vehicle.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies joined the pursuit, and Bailey eventually stopped his vehicle in the middle of the interstate, exited the car and was immediately detained. Methamphetamine was found in the car, and the Tupperware container contained 811.4 grams of methamphetamine. Bailey admitted that he obtained the methamphetamine from a source in Atlanta and directed his passenger to throw the drugs out of the window during the pursuit.

The case was investigated by the Butts County Sheriff's Office, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and DEA. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joy Odom prosecuted the case for the government.