Meth trafficking charges filed after vehicle stop in Joplin

Apr. 28—Two suspects are facing methamphetamine trafficking charges in connection with a vehicle stop Tuesday night on Range Line Road in Joplin.

Police Capt. William Davis said officers responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart store in the 1500 block of Range Line Road conducted a traffic stop and detained Troy D. Liggett, 27, of Joplin, for driving with a suspended license, and passenger Paige N. Kimbrough, 29, of Monett, on three outstanding warrants and an attempt to conceal her true identity.

Davis said the vehicle they were in was towed to the police station, where an inventory search turned up four bags containing a total of 107 grams of meth, resulting in charges of first-degree trafficking in drugs being filed on both Liggett and Kimbrough.