Meth trafficking conviction draws prison term with shot at early probation

Nov. 10—NEVADA, Mo. — A Kansas City man's plea bargain on a Vernon County charge of trafficking in methamphetamine sent him to prison for nine years with a chance of getting out on probation in four months.

Bobbie A. Bradley, 41, pleaded guilty Oct. 22 in Vernon County Circuit Court to a charge of second-degree trafficking in drugs in a plea deal with the prosecutor's office that called for the term to be served at the state's Institutional Treatment Center and the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement on probation.

Bradley was arrested April 7 in Nevada as a search warrant was being served at a residence on Hickory Street as part of a drug trafficking investigation by Vernon County sheriff's deputies.

A probable-cause affidavit states that Bradley was in a vehicle parked in front of the residence and preparing to leave just as deputies arrived to serve the search warrant. The defendant was stopped and arrested on an outstanding warrant from Cass County.

During his arrest, a glass drug pipe was observed on the floorboard of his vehicle, which was impounded and searched. Three bags containing a total of 340 grams of methamphetamine were discovered in the vehicle, along with two digital scales and an envelope containing $1,489, according to the affidavit.