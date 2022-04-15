Meth trafficking conviction gets Cherokee County man 15 years in prison

A Cherokee County jury has found a man guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, and he has been sentenced to serve 15 years in prison, the District Attorney’s office announced.

William Roscoe Cherry, 43, was arrested after a traffic stop in October 2020. A Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputy smelled marijuana and searched the car, finding bags of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cherry was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug related objects. He was sentenced to 30 years total, 15 of which to be served in prison without the possibility of parole.

TRENDING STORIES:

After release, Cherry is banned from the county.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“This defendant has had numerous opportunities to turn his life around and step away from criminal activity,” said Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace. “Instead, he has continued to distribute methamphetamine to others in our county. Enough is enough. This sentence ensures this defendant will be unable to distribute this poison in Cherokee County for many years.”

IN OTHER NEWS:























