🌱 Meth Trafficking Org. 'Dismantled' + Grand Larceny Arrest Made

According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, a large methamphetamine trafficking organization has been “dismantled.” The investigation has been ongoing since the summer after agents got information about large quantities of meth being moved into Tulsa, Broken Arrow, and Sapulpa.(KTUL) Tulsa police have arrested Thurman Rowe for a string of grand larcenies at several QuikTrips totaling more than $100,000. Three QuikTrips say they documented Rowe stealing $1,600 in items, like cigarettes. He was arrested for grand larceny after a former conviction of a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, and attempted escape. (KOKI FOX 23) The Tulsa Police Department has announced they have lost one of their own. On Friday, TPD announced Officer Sarah Vas died on Dec. 7, 2021, due to medical reasons not related to COVID-19. (KOKI FOX 23)

Community Block Party At Chamberlain Park (9:00 AM)

Fa La La Ball At Oklahomans for Equality (6:30 PM)

The Financial Crimes Unit of the Tulsa Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying two individuals. The subjects are suspected of cashing a stolen check at a local bank. If you can assist us in identifying these subjects, please contact Det. Kayla Wiggs at (918) 596-9166 or by email at kwiggs@cityoftulsa.org. (Facebook)

Tulsa Ballet says the opening weekend of The Nutcracker was one for the books! (Instagram)

Brighten The First Day Of Winter With 15 Percent Off FTD’s Sunniest Blooms (December 21)

