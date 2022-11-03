Meth, weapons possession bring Reading man jail stay

HILLSDALE — A Reading man arrested back-to-back in August for identical offenses was sentenced to a year in jail and probation Oct. 31.

Ryan Gale Champion, 34, was first arrested Aug. 17 and then, while on bond, again on Aug. 26 for identical crimes of possession of a weapon and possessing methamphetamine.

“I want to take responsibility for what I’ve done and get clean,” Champion said during his sentencing hearing.

Hillsdale County Circuit Judge Sara Lisznyai said the back-to-back incidents were a clear indication of repeated criminal behavior.

“We have weapons and drugs … two offenses in rapid succession,” Lisznyai said. “What I find really interesting is the hidden compartment in the dash of your vehicle where the two tins were discovered.”

Champion later pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine in one file and possession of a dangerous weapon in the second to resolve both cases. Pursuant to a plea bargain agreement, he was not charged as a habitual offender.

Lisznyai noted advisory sentencing guidelines of 0-17 months for the methamphetamine charge and 0-9 months for the weapons offense as well as two prior felony convictions on his record and a number of misdemeanor convictions.

Champion has long struggled with substance abuse issues dating back to when he was 11-years-old.

In 2016, he pleaded guilty to possession of narcotics and was sentenced to jail time and probation but later completed the Michigan Department of Corrections Special Alternative Incarceration program.

