Methacton School Board Suspended Meeting Due To Maskless Parents

WORCESTER, PA — The Methacton Board of School Directors last week had to push back its meeting after a group of parents attending the in-person proceedings declined to wear face masks as a protest against the school district's universal mask mandate.

The board abruptly called its Feb. 15 meeting to a close and instead rescheduled it for two days later on a virtual platform due to parents who had showed up maskless at the initial in-person gathering, according to a story on Channel 6 ABC Action News.

Check out the entire 6 ABC report here.

This article originally appeared on the Lower Providence Patch