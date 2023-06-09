Methamphetamine and cocaine at center of probes in Jefferson Twp., Scranton

Jun. 9—Drug investigators with the state police and Lackawanna County district attorney's office found more than one pound of methamphetamine and two ounces of cocaine this week, state police at Dunmore said Friday.

Four people in total face drug charges between two separate cases.

In one case, a month-long drug investigation culminated in a search warrant served Thursday at 4446 Hamlin Highway, Jefferson Twp. Inside, investigators found 550 grams of suspected methamphetamine, which is greater than a pound, and 30 grams of cocaine, or a little more than one ounce.

Three people in that case face drug charges. They are William Rave, of Moscow, Donte Ingram, of Philadelphia and John Tech, of Carbondale, according to a news release issued Friday.

In a separate case, state police and county detectives oversaw a controlled purchase of one half-ounce of methamphetamine and one ounce of cocaine Thursday in the parking lot of the V-Spot Bar on Providence Road.

After the sale, state police said Nathaniel Cunningham, of White Haven, ran but was quickly caught.

Cunningham, 27, is charged with flight to avoid apprehension as well as several drug charges. Bail and preliminary hearing information was not immediately available.

Bail and preliminary hearing dates also were not immediately available for Rave, 28, Ingram, 29, and Tech, 46.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.