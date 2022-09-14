Methamphetamine, cocaine possession earn Pekin man 10-year prison sentence

A U.S. District Court sentenced a Pekin man to 10 years in prison this month, followed by five years of supervised release for two drug-related charges.

Cody Mammen, 32, was arrested in March after Bartonville police officers, performing a routine traffic stop on his vehicle, noticed an open fanny pack containing cash and clear Ziploc bags on the floorboard. The pack contained 108 grams of methamphetamine, 27.6 grams of cocaine, and $987. He was indicted March 15 on charges of possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. He pleaded guilty to the charges May 13.

U.S. District Judge for the Central District of Illinois Joe B. McDade presided over sentencing hearing Sept. 8.

The statutory penalties for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine are 10 years to life imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000 and a five-year to life term of supervised release. The penalties for possession with intent to distribute cocaine are up to 20 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000 and at least three years of supervised release.

This article originally appeared on Pekin Daily Times: Methamphetamine, cocaine possession earn Pekin man 10-year sentence