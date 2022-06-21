Methamphetamine and fentanyl 'M-30' pills confiscated during Monday drug bust in Willmar

Jun. 21—WILLMAR

— A complaint regarding possible drug dealing led to the arrest of three individuals and the confiscation of fentanyl pills that have contributed to the deaths of individuals in the area, according to a news release from Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Sgt. Ross Ardoff, commander of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force.

Willmar Police Department and the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force responded at 2:21 p.m. Monday to the complaint about possible drug dealing from a vehicle near the 300 block of Seventh Street Northwest in Willmar.

Upon arrival, a single male was in the vehicle and an investigation led to a search of the motor vehicle, which resulted in finding 24.6 grams of methamphetamine, scales, numerous small baggies and $1,500 cash, according to the news release.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for first-degree drug sale and drug possession within a public housing zone, according to the news release.

A search warrant was obtained for an apartment related to the incident as the investigation continued. Two additional people were arrested for drug-related charges after additional methamphetamine and 26 suspected fentanyl pills bearing "M-30" markings were located, according to the news release.

Law enforcement advises the public of the lethality of these fake pills containing fentanyl. They are extremely dangerous and have contributed to the deaths of individuals in the area.