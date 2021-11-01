Johnson Echoes Thunberg, Urges Leaders to Get Real: COP26 Update

(Bloomberg) -- COP climate talks kick off with a procession of world leaders setting out their plans for curbing global warming. All eyes are on the biggest emitters: China, India, and the U.S., while Brazil -- long a climate laggard -- is expected to come up with a new roadmap.

The summit in Glasgow, Scotland, is happening under the shadow of an energy crisis that’s shifted some of the dynamics of climate diplomacy and forced governments to think more about security of supply. U.S. President Joe Biden comes to the conference pushing for more emissions cuts, while at the same time asking oil producers to ramp up output.

Key Developments:

Mark Carney to present finance industry’s climate scorecard

More nations agree to cut methane emissions

Brazil is bringing its most climate-friendly face to Glasgow

Biden plans $3 billion finance for nations at risk from rising seas

(All timestamps London.)

900,000 Sign Thunberg Letter Urging Action (2 p.m.)

Some 900,000 people have put their name to a letter marshaled by the activist group Avaaz and signed by Swedish eco-campaigner Greta Thunberg telling leaders to “face up to the emergency.”

“This is not a drill: It’s code red for the Earth,” the activists said in the letter. “Millions will suffer as our planet is devastated -- a terrifying future that will be created, or avoided, by the decisions you make. You have the power to decide.”

The activists detailed five main asks of the Glasgow summit: keeping alive the chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, ending fossil fuel investments, putting an end to “creative carbon accounting,” delivering the promised $100 billion of annual climate aid to poorer nations and enacting policies to protect workers and those most vulnerable to climate change.

Draghi Says COP Must Do Better Than G-20 (1:45 p.m.)

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who hosted the G-20 over the weekend that produced a tepid climate deal, said COP26 needed to do better.

U.K. Announces $4.1 Billion Climate Aid (1:30 p.m.)

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new “clean Green Initiative” at the climate talks in Glasgow to help developing countries access green technologies to grow their economies without polluting.

The plan includes a doubling of U.K. aid-funded green investments to more than 3 billion pounds ($4.1 billion) over five years, Johnson’s office said in a statement.

Projects supported include drought-resistant agriculture and sustainable forestry, Johnson’s office said. Others include electric vehicle manufacturing in India, green bonds in Vietnam and solar power in Burkina Faso, Pakistan, Nepal and Chad.

U.N. Chief Urges Annual Update for Climate Plans (1 p.m.)

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for countries to be forced to update their climate plans every year if COP shows that current efforts aren’t good enough. That’s in line with a call from the most climate-vulnerable nations to get polluters to keep ratcheting up their plans until they’re strong enough to slow global warming. This theme is shaping up to be a big one at the summit -- how quickly countries will be told to revise their homework.

Boris Johnson Channels Greta Thunberg (12:45 p.m.)

Johnson, who is hosting the talks, echoed Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in his speech, telling world leaders they need to deliver on the promises they made in Paris in 2015 to arrest global warming.

“All those promises will be nothing but ‘blah blah blah,’ to coin a phrase, and the anger and the impatience of the world will be uncontainable unless we make this COP26 in Glasgow the moment we get real about climate change, and we can,” Johnson said in his opening speech.

The remarks recall those of Thunberg, who earlier this year mocked the sound bites of world leaders, saying “there is no Planet B, there is no planet Blah, blah blah blah, blah blah blah.”

Johnson Warns Time Ticking Down on Climate (12:40 p.m.)

Johnson opened the leaders’ segment of the conference by comparing the fate of the planet to that often faced by the fictional British spy James Bond “strapped to a doomsday device” while a digital clock ticks down to zero.

“We are in roughly the same position, my fellow global leaders, as James Bond, today,” Johnson said. “The tragedy is that this is not a movie and the doomsday device is real.”

Johnson said that humanity “has long since run down the clock on climate change” but added that the technology exists to “deactivate that doomsday device.”

“We have the technology, we can find the finance, and the question for all of us today is whether we have the will,” he said.

Carney to Rate Finance Firms’ Climate Action (11:31 a.m.)

Mark Carney, the former central banker turned climate campaigner, said he’s planning to use the COP26 summit to present a scorecard showing how well members of the financial community are meeting goals enshrined in the net-zero emissions alliance to which he’s staked his reputation.

“We’re going to reveal on Wednesday who’s doing the best,” Carney said in an Bloomberg Television interview. “So the question is who’s stepping up for the solution.” He also said there’s still some room for fossil finance. “There needs to be some, only some limited, financing for a transition.”

Rio Says No Clear Net-Zero Path Until 2030 (11:20 a.m.)

The CEO of Rio Tinto Group, the world’s biggest iron ore miner, said it might take until the end of this decade before the company has a clear view on how it will become fully carbon neutral.

Jakob Stausholm last month laid out plans to spend $7.5 billion to decarbonize its assets over the next decade and help halve its operational emissions by 2030. Yet, speaking at the COP26 summit in Glasgow on Monday, the CEO said technological breakthroughs are needed for the mining giant to go further.

Methane Pledge Signatories Rise to About 80 (10:48 a.m.)

The Global Methane Pledge, a commitment to cut emissions of one of the most potent greenhouse gases by 30% by the end of the decade, has now signed up around 80 nations, according to a person familiar with the matter.

That’s an increase of around 20 from last week. Key countries that still haven’t said they will join include Russia, China and Brazil -- some of the world’s biggest methane emitters. The pledge is expected to be unveiled by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Joe Biden in the next couple of days at the COP26 talks.

G-20 Misses Big Climate Opportunity: BNEF (9:50 a.m.)

The G-20 missed a chance to set a bold tone for COP26, BloombergNEF said in a report. The group’s agreement would see aggregate emissions surge 43% above 2010 levels, compared with the 45% reduction needed for keeping the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius. “The group’s goals take us very much in the wrong direction,” the report said.

The G-20’s pledge to end financing of coal power plants abroad wasn’t new, and would’ve been better off if they spoke about tackling domestic coal power instead. The group’s members are together responsible for over three-quarters of the coal-fired power generation capacity under development.

Biden Plans $3 Billion Climate Finance (9:01 a.m.)

President Joe Biden wants $3 billion a year of U.S. climate finance to go toward helping vulnerable nations adapt to rising seas, droughts and other consequences of global warming.

Biden’s pledge -- set to be outlined before other heads of state at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday -- is meant to be another demonstration of renewed U.S. commitment to countering climate change. It is part of the $11.4 billion the president has already promised to provide for climate finance each year by 2024.

G-20 Was Disappointing, Orsted CEO Says (8:50 a.m.)

The G-20’s lack of progress on stepping up climate commitments was disappointing, Mads Nipper, CEO of renewable power developer Orsted A/S, said on Bloomberg TV. But there’s still a “fighting chance” of keeping “net-zero alive here at COP26, he said.

Nations need to stop burning coal and also phase out all subsidies for fossil fuels, Nipper said.

