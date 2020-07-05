Methanex Corporation (MEOH): Hedge Funds Taking Some Chips Off The Table

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Is Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) a healthy stock for your portfolio? The best stock pickers were turning less bullish. The number of long hedge fund positions were trimmed by 4 recently. Our calculations also showed that MEOH isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -25% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 22 hedge funds with a bullish position in MEOH a year ago. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).