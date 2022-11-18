“They ‘methed’ around and found out:” 17 arrested in connection with narcotics, meth trafficking

Nearly 20 people have been arrested on narcotics trafficking and distribution charges in an operation in Griffin and Spalding county.

Multiple jurisdictions were involved in the arrests, which came on the heels of an investigation into methamphetamine, GHB and ecstasy trafficking and possible violations of the Georgia RICO and criminal gang street acts.

Spalding County Sherriff Darrell Dix said a total of 17 people were arrested and they are searching for four more. Agents seized a total of 10.9 pounds of meth, 21 guns, around 250 prescription pills, two pounds of marijuana, 20 ounces of GHB and small amounts of THC. Agents also seized four vehicles along with $17,096.17.

The investigation found that the trafficking organization in Spalding County was tied to a source in metro Atlanta that was “responsible for pound quantities of methamphetamine coming into Griffin and Spalding Counties and the surrounding counties on a weekly basis.”

“The folks we arrested were not kids; they have been around the cell block a time or two and knew exactly what they were doing,” Dix said.

The sheriff said many of those arrested have prior convictions.

“They are dealers and traffickers, and none of them were dealing to provide for their families. They were dealing out of greed and for money. They should have bene thinking about their own families and the position their arrests have put their loved ones in,” Dix said. “They should have bene thinking about their own families while they were dealing to other people’s family members and children, but they weren’t. They methed around and found out.”

Arrested and charged were:

Bobby Kenneth Lewis Jr., 54

Violation of the RICO Act

Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine

Sale of methamphetamine

Sale of schedule II narcotics

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession with intent to distribute a schedule II narcotic

Possession schedule II narcotics

Use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime

Possession of methamphetamine

Stephen Rowell, 49

Violation of the RICO Act

Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine

Use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime

William David Carter Jr., 52

Violation of the RICO Act

Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine

Melanie Tharpe, 47

Possession of methamphetamine

George Spratlin, 62

Violation of the RICO Act

Sale of schedule II narcotics

Possession of schedule II narcotics

Possession with intent to distribute a schedule II narcotic

Use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime

William Joy Davenport, 47

Violation of the RICO Act

Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine

Possession of drug-related objects

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana, less than 1 oz.

Trafficking methamphetamine

Use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime

Daniel Shane Bright, 53

Use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime

Dereak Bryant Eppinger, 50

Possession of schedule II narcotics, 2 counts

Possession of schedule II narcotics with intent to distribute, 2 counts

Allan Rogers, 58

Trafficking methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule I narcotic

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 5 counts

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crim

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Melanie Clark, 49

Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, 2 counts

Possession of drug-related objects

Brenda Adams, 28

Possession of Schedule IV schedule

Possession of methamphetamine

Gary Dean Jarrett, 42

Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine

Use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime

Currently Wanted

James Vickers, 34

Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine

Use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime

Jon Bottrell, 51

Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine

Use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime

Ronald Haney Jr., 47

Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine

Use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime

Dereak Bryant Eppinger, 50 (previously arrested

Use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime