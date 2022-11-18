“They ‘methed’ around and found out:” 17 arrested in connection with narcotics, meth trafficking
Nearly 20 people have been arrested on narcotics trafficking and distribution charges in an operation in Griffin and Spalding county.
Multiple jurisdictions were involved in the arrests, which came on the heels of an investigation into methamphetamine, GHB and ecstasy trafficking and possible violations of the Georgia RICO and criminal gang street acts.
Spalding County Sherriff Darrell Dix said a total of 17 people were arrested and they are searching for four more. Agents seized a total of 10.9 pounds of meth, 21 guns, around 250 prescription pills, two pounds of marijuana, 20 ounces of GHB and small amounts of THC. Agents also seized four vehicles along with $17,096.17.
The investigation found that the trafficking organization in Spalding County was tied to a source in metro Atlanta that was “responsible for pound quantities of methamphetamine coming into Griffin and Spalding Counties and the surrounding counties on a weekly basis.”
“The folks we arrested were not kids; they have been around the cell block a time or two and knew exactly what they were doing,” Dix said.
The sheriff said many of those arrested have prior convictions.
“They are dealers and traffickers, and none of them were dealing to provide for their families. They were dealing out of greed and for money. They should have bene thinking about their own families and the position their arrests have put their loved ones in,” Dix said. “They should have bene thinking about their own families while they were dealing to other people’s family members and children, but they weren’t. They methed around and found out.”
Arrested and charged were:
Bobby Kenneth Lewis Jr., 54
Violation of the RICO Act
Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine
Sale of methamphetamine
Sale of schedule II narcotics
Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
Possession with intent to distribute a schedule II narcotic
Possession schedule II narcotics
Use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime
Possession of methamphetamine
Stephen Rowell, 49
Violation of the RICO Act
Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine
Use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime
William David Carter Jr., 52
Violation of the RICO Act
Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine
Melanie Tharpe, 47
Possession of methamphetamine
George Spratlin, 62
Violation of the RICO Act
Sale of schedule II narcotics
Possession of schedule II narcotics
Possession with intent to distribute a schedule II narcotic
Use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime
William Joy Davenport, 47
Violation of the RICO Act
Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine
Possession of drug-related objects
Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
Possession of methamphetamine
Possession of marijuana, less than 1 oz.
Trafficking methamphetamine
Use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime
Daniel Shane Bright, 53
Use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime
Dereak Bryant Eppinger, 50
Possession of schedule II narcotics, 2 counts
Possession of schedule II narcotics with intent to distribute, 2 counts
Allan Rogers, 58
Trafficking methamphetamine
Possession of a schedule I narcotic
Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 5 counts
Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crim
Possession of methamphetamine
Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
Melanie Clark, 49
Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, 2 counts
Possession of drug-related objects
Brenda Adams, 28
Possession of Schedule IV schedule
Possession of methamphetamine
Gary Dean Jarrett, 42
Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine
Use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime
Currently Wanted
James Vickers, 34
Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine
Use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime
Jon Bottrell, 51
Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine
Use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime
Ronald Haney Jr., 47
Conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine
Use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime
Dereak Bryant Eppinger, 50 (previously arrested
Use of a telecommunications device for the commission of a crime