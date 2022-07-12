Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.14

The board of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 29th of July, with investors receiving $0.14 per share. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 1.6%.

Methode Electronics' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, Methode Electronics' earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 14.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 19% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Methode Electronics Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.28, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.56. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Methode Electronics hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

We Really Like Methode Electronics' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Methode Electronics that you should be aware of before investing. Is Methode Electronics not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

