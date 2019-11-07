Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) share price is up 20% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 8.4% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 8.7% in the last three years.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Methode Electronics grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 59%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 20% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Methode Electronics, despite the growth. Interesting.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Methode Electronics's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Methode Electronics's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Methode Electronics's TSR of 22% over the last year is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Methode Electronics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 22% over one year. And that does include the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 0.8% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

