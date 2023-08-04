Methodical, slow Parkland school massacre reenactment underway with live gunfire

PARKLAND, Fla. — The first gunshots cracked across the campus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School at noon Friday, as a reenactment began of the 2018 shooting that left 17 dead and 17 wounded.

Two shots could be heard by reporters near the school’s 1200 building, scene of the massacre, beginning a long series of tests with live ammunition and the same type of rifle used in the attack. Two more shots were heard at 12:41 p.m.

The gunshots are being used for tests as part of a lawsuit by victims’ families against the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the on-campus deputy who failed to intervene to stop the massacre. The city of Parkland warned residents that the sound of gunfire could last into the evening and be heard more than a mile from the school.

At 10:29 a.m., with streets blocked off and news media assembled by the campus, the Broward school district announced the reenactment was about to begin and asked that news helicopters avoid the school, since their noise would disrupt the tests. But despite the dread and anticipation surrounding the reenactment of one of the worst days in Florida history, the procedure itself appeared plodding and methodical, as workers moved from place to place and measured distances. Only four shots had been heard as of 2 p.m.

The first event of the day was a visit by members of Congress, who toured the halls and classrooms that were the scenes of the shooting. The first members of the delegation, which includes family members of the victims, approached the door of building 1200, where the shooting took place, shortly after 8 a.m. A second tour is being planned at a later date.

“I felt it was important for them to walk through the 1200 building today so they could see the horror, the glass on the floor, the bullet holes in the walls and the blood that still is on the floor there,” said Lori Alhadeff, chairwoman of the Broward County School Board, whose 14-year-old daughter Alyssa was killed in the attack. “And to know that this tragedy — they need to now take action, they need now to make sure that we have every school security measure possible to be put in place, and they have that ability as a congressperson to be able to make that change for school safety at the federal level.”

The destruction of the 1200 building had been postponed for its value as evidence in the criminal case against the shooter and in the lawsuits. But the school district plans to demolish it this year, removing an eerie and disturbing presence from the Stoneman Douglas campus.

“It’s just always there no matter what,” said Alex Gott, a Stoneman Douglas senior covering the reenactment for the school’s production team, who had attended the adjacent middle school at the time of the shooting. “So as much as I try to enjoy the high school experience, you can’t really forget about that.”

At midmorning, families and members of the congressional delegation began arriving for a roundtable discussion at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs, the hotel where many families learned that loved ones had been killed on the day of the shooting.

“I hate it here,” said Debbi Hixon, whose husband, athletic director Chris Hixon, was murdered in the attack. “But things keep happening here, so you figure it out. This is my least favorite place ever.”

After brief introductory remarks, the congressional delegation and family members held a roundtable discussion that was closed to the media. They are scheduled to make remarks to the media after the discussion.

“I want to thank the families for walking us through the building today, allowing us the opportunity to get a slight glimpse into what they deal with every single solitary day,” said U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a 1999 Stoneman Douglas graduate.

At the time of the shooting, he had been on the state House floor debating a tourist development tax when his wife called with the news. He headed home immediately.

“It was in this building, in this very ballroom, where I wound up meeting some of these parents that I shouldn’t know at all,” he said. “This was the ballroom which they told these family members what happened to their kids or their husbands or their loved ones.”

He noted they were able to pass the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, which included money for school hardening, requirements for armed officers in schools and some gun restrictions.

“Parkland was the safest city in the entire state of Florida based on crime statistics when this event happened,” Moskowitz said. “And now it’s home to the largest school shooting in American history.”

The first shots were heard as the reenactment got underway just before noon Friday. The city of Parkland alerted area residents of the planned test.

Deputy Scot Peterson, the only armed law enforcement officer on campus when the shooting began, took cover at a nearby building for more than 40 minutes, never doing anything to confront the killer. Peterson, 60, was acquitted in June of felony child neglect and other criminal charges for failing to act, the first U.S. trial in history of a law enforcement officer for conduct during an on-campus shooting.

He claimed he couldn’t tell where the shots were coming from. Victims’ families vilified him as a coward and a liar, and their lawsuit against him led to the Friday’s live-fire test, which is intended to establish whether or not he could have known the source of the gunfire.

Todd Foot, who lives across from the school and whose son attended school there, came out of his house to film on his phone as the delegation entered the building early Friday. He said his son went to the school when the shooting happened.

“If it’s going to help the case of holding Scot Peterson accountable and parents are OK with it, then I’m OK with it,” he said. “But it’s traumatic for the whole community again.”

He’s looking forward to the demolition of the building.

“We’ve been waiting for it to be knocked down for 5 1/2 years,” he said. “Justice hasn’t been done so far with the shooter getting a non-death sentence ... Hopefully (Peterson) gets sued into oblivion.”

The congressional members’ visit came at the invitation of Max Schachter, whose son Alex was killed in the Feb. 14, 2018, attack. Leading the delegation was Moskowitz and Republican Mario Diaz-Balart, and the group visited hallways and classrooms that remain virtually untouched since the massacre, with blood stains and bullet scars. Victims’ family members participated in the tour.

