Methodist Conference will vote on departures for another 74 churches in Florida
The Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church will vote Saturday on the final round of congregations seeking to leave the denomination, a slate of 74 churches.
The conference, based in Lakeland, will hold a virtual special session starting Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Conference members, including clergy and lay representatives, will vote on approving the departures.
The session does not allow for debate on the proposed departures. Members will simply vote yes or no on the requests.
Saturday’s session will be livestreamed on the website of the Florida Conference of the UMC: www.flumc.org.
The background
The worldwide United Methodist Church has faced tensions for decades over various doctrinal disputes, including LGBTQ issues — specifically, the ordination of ministers and the hosting of same-sex weddings. The denomination adopted an official doctrine in 1972 declaring homosexuality to be “incompatible with Christian teaching,” but in recent years some churches have reportedly conducted same-sex weddings or hired LGBTQ ministers.
The global denomination delayed its General Conference during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the meeting now scheduled to take place next year. Some more conservative congregations, anticipating revisions of the official doctrine, have sought to leave the denomination. Many have joined an alternate denomination, the Global Methodist Church, while some have become independent.
At the global meeting of the United Methodist Church in 2019, leaders established a process for “disaffiliation,” or the departure of churches. The procedure requires churches to hold votes of their congregations and meet a two-thirds threshold before beginning the disaffiliation process.
The denomination is allowing the departures through the end of this year. Saturday’s meeting will be the final vote on churches seeking to leave the Florida Conference.
Which churches?
The list of congregations asking for disaffiliation covers much of the state, from Miami to Tallahassee. The North West district has the most potential departures: 23.
The slate includes one Polk County congregation, Lake Gibson United Methodist Church in Lakeland, one of two in the Gulf Central District.
As of Dec. 31, 2022, the 74 churches seeking disaffiliation had 15,319 members, or 12% of the total membership of the Florida Conference, the denomination reported.
The disaffiliations would take effect Dec. 15.
The departures would leave the conference with about 370 member churches and missions.
“Most of the churches in The Florida Conference chose not to vote because they knew it would divide their congregation, limit their mission, and focus the church on conflict rather than unity in Christ,” Florida Conference Bishop Tom Berlin said in an article published on the group's website.
Previous departures
Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church includes more than 500 churches. A total of 175 congregations, or about 33%, have already been granted departures from the conference at previous meetings.
Members of conference approved disaffiliation for 46 churches at a special session in August. Voters had previously ratified the departures of 17 churches in 2021 and 2022 and 55 more at a session in April.
The previous disaffiliations include at least four churches in Polk County: Dundee United Methodist Church, Alturas United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church of Fort Meade and First United Methodist Church of Frostproof.
Financial obligations
The process involves a calculation of money the departing congregations must pay to the Conference, which owns the buildings and grounds of member churches through a “trust clause” in its policies. The 2019 agreement requires churches to pay off certain financial obligations determined by the conference before taking over those assets.
The conference has published the “exit obligation” for each of the 74 churches seeking disaffiliation. The amounts range from $7,325 for Hendry Memorial Methodist Church in Shady Grove to $734,462 for Beach Church in Jacksonville Beach.
Lake Gibson United Methodist Church faces an exit payment of $75,182.
The exit obligations are funds already committed for specific purposes, the conference said in a statement. Those include pension payments, general funding and legal fees.
Here is the full list of churches seeking disaffiliation:
Faith, Boynton Beach
First, Boynton Beach
First, Okeechobee
First Hispanic, West Palm Beach
Indian River City, Titusville
Lakewood Park, Fort Pierce
Mims, Mims
Rockledge, Rockledge
Conway, Orlando
First, Geneva
First, Oviedo
Montverde, Montverde
University Carillon, Oviedo
Harvester, Land O’Lakes
Lake Gibson, Lakeland
Community, San Antonio
Faith, Hudson
First, Brooksville
First, Bushnell
First, Citra
First, Zephyrhills
Floral City, Floral City
Freedom, Waldo
New Hope-Floral City, Istachatta
New Hope, Hawthorne
Ocklawaha, Ocklawaha
Oxford, Oxford
Ridge Manor Community, Ridge Manor
Shady Hills, Spring Hill
St. John's, Cotton Plant
Beach, Jacksonville Beach
Calvary, Orange Park
Ebenezer, Jacksonville
First, Baldwin
First, Interlachen
Garden City, Jacksonville
Grace, Lawtey
Keystone, Keystone Heights
Trinity, Palatka
Trinity, Seville
Yulee, Yulee
Bethel, Lake City
Bethlehem, Fort White
Boyd New Life, Perry
Branford, Branford
Bristol, Bristol
Calvary, Tallahassee
Chaires, Tallahassee
First, Apalachicola
First, Madison
Fort White, Fort White
Hendry Memorial, Shady Grove
Hickory Grove, Pinetta
Lake Bird, Perry
Lee, Lee
Miccosukee, Tallahassee
Pinetta, Pinetta
Pisgah, Tallahassee
Siloam, Lake City
Spring Hill, Alachua
Trenton, Trenton
Tustenuggee, Fort White
Wellborn, Wellborn
Wesley Memorial, Lake City
Bethesda House of Blessings, Tamarac
Coral Way, Miami
Harris Chapel, Fort Lauderdale
Peace, Miami
Tamiami, Miami
Wesley Hispanic, Miami
First, Wauchula
Fort Ogden, Fort Ogden
Myakka City, Myakka City
Trinity, Charlotte Harbor
