Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare settles lawsuit alleging kickback scheme for $7.25 million

Methodist University Hospital

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare will pay a $7.25 million settlement to resolve allegations that the healthcare provider incentivized a clinic to refer Medicare beneficiaries to Methodist between 2011 and 2019, parties involved in the suit said Thursday.

The civil lawsuit was taken over by the U.S. Department of Justice after former Methodist President Jeffrey Liebman and a former dean of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center David Stern filed whistleblower complaints.

"Federal law prohibits money from influencing where a doctor refers a patient for treatment to keep doctors focused solely on what is best for the patient," said U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis in a press release. "We contend that Methodist’s affiliation with the West Clinic ran afoul of that law. When hospitals pay kickbacks to physician practices, regardless of what form those kickbacks take, they can expect to be the focus of our enforcement efforts."

The federal lawsuit was brought in the U.S. District Court of Middle Tennessee and alleged that Methodist — through an asset purchase agreement, management services agreement, leased employee and administrative services agreement and professional services agreement — paid kickbacks to West Cancer Clinic and Research Center in exchange for referrals to Methodist between December 2011 and February 2019.

The lawsuit also says Methodist paid West Clinic physicians tens of millions in drug profits from 2012 to 2018, via chemotherapy infusion drugs and oral cancer drugs Methodist received at discounts under a federal program.

Methodist University Hospital is located at 1265 Union Ave.

The DOJ said the affiliation between Methodist and West Clinic ended in 2019.

The settlement, the DOJ said in its press release, marked an end to the litigation, but specified that the claims made in the lawsuit remained allegations and did not determine liability.

In a statement, Methodist Le Bonheur said the settlement is not indicative of an agreement with the allegations from the whistleblowers and the DOJ.

"The settlement figure is less than 3 percent of the original amount sought and roughly equivalent to what the organization would have spent to continue to litigate the case," Methodist Le Bonheur said in an email statement. "Methodist continues to dispute the allegations, but recognized this litigation is a drain on resources that are best used to provide the highest quality and safest care to our patients, as the region’s only Leapfrog Grade-A health system."

The initial lawsuit, filed by the whistleblowers, listed the damages exceeding $800 million from the alleged scheme.

Healthcare news: Campbell Clinic is expanding in Collierville: What to know about the $20 million project

The settlement agreement, according to Methodist, will not include a corporate integrity agreement, meaning that the healthcare provider will not have a monitor oversee its compliance practices.

"The lack of such a requirement, along with the government's willingness to settle for a fraction of the original damages request, further underscores the organization's contention that the suit was without merit," Methodist said.

West Clinic settled its lawsuit in 2020, with CEO Mitch Graves saying in a statement at the time that West Clinic wished to "avoid protracted and costly litigation," adding that they, too, believed the allegations were "unfounded."

The original lawsuit, filed by the whistleblowers in 2017, was unsealed in 2019 and the DOJ filed its motion to intervene, and take over the case, in October 2021. At the time, the DOJ sought to bring West Clinic back into the lawsuit, which was denied by the judge overseeing the case, Judge William L. Campbell Jr.

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com, or (901)208-3922, and followed on X, formerly known as Twitter, @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Methodist settles federal lawsuit over West Cancer Center kickback scheme