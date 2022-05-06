Methuen child rapist found after running from trial

May 6—Convicted child rapist Stephen Corbin Jr., 38, of Methuen, was arrested Friday in Maine after fleeing from his trial last month.

A joint statement from the Middlesex District Attorney's Office and Massachusetts State Police says that Corbin was taken into custody with assistance from U.S. Marshals in Farmingdale, Maine — about an hour north of Portland.

He was found just days after a request for the public's assistance in finding him.

Officials said that Corbin raped two girls he knew, ages 14 and 15, on multiple occasions. The assaults occurred in 2017 at both a Lexington residence and a motel in Bedford.

Corbin also gave the minors drugs and alcohol on multiple occasions before assaulting them, investigators said.

Following his arraignment, Corbin was ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device. He appeared for the first three days of his six-day trial before cutting off the GPS bracelet and fleeing.

He is believed to have cut off his GPS bracelet in the area of North Street in Andover.

Corbin is now charged with being a fugitive from justice and felon in possession of a firearm after he was found with a loaded gun during his arrest.

The Office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan is arranging Corbin's rendition to Massachusetts, where he is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, May 12, on a conviction of eight counts of aggravated rape of a child.