Methuen corrections officer facing drug, firearm charges

Aug. 5—METHUEN — Shawn Toomey, an officer with the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, was arrested by State Police on July 5 following a road rage incident.

Records show the Methuen resident is charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, a count of assault with a dangerous weapon on a person 60 years or older, possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

According to authorities, troopers received a call at approximately 2 p.m. indicating that in addition to road rage, a gun was also involved in the incident.

A short time later, Trooper Derrek Deranian located Toomey's personal vehicle at Exit 83 on Interstate 495 south in Westford. Deranian was assisted by Troopers Gregory Gough and Phillas Gauthier.

Toomey, 32, reportedly told police that he was merging onto I-495 from I-93 when he was almost run off the road by another driver and threatened with a knife. Toomey said he responded by pulling out a gun as he was in "imminent fear for his life."

"When asked about why he didn't call 911, Toomey stated that by the time the police arrived he could've been dead," Gough wrote in his report.

In addition, Gauthier reported seizing 90 Adderall pills weighing 30 grams while searching Toomey's vehicle.

"Toomey advised that he no longer had a prescription for Adderall but that he does take them," Gough said.

According to police reports, it was later determined that the pills were counterfeit and were laced with methamphetamine.

Gough wrote that Davis Anziani, who was one of the three people involved in the incident, said Toomey "appeared to drive aggressively."

"Davis stated that he thought the vehicle was trying to run him off the road," said Gough. "He saw a black handgun with a flashlight pointed at him and stated that (Toomey) pointed the firearm at all of them two times before speeding off."

Under state law, if convicted, Toomey could face up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $12,000.

Toomey was arraigned July 6 in Lawrence District Court.

"At his 58A hearing, the Judge found him not dangerous and released him on personal recognizance," said Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

Toomey is represented by attorney James DiGiulio of Wakefield.

"Mr. Toomey contests the charges and intends to vigorously defend himself against the allegations at trial," said DiGiulio.

DOC spokesman Jason Dobson said Toomey is on leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Toomey is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 24 for a probable cause hearing.