Methuen corrections officer facing drug, firearm charges

Aug. 5—METHUEN — Shawn Toomey, an officer with the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, was arrested by State Police on July 5 following a road rage incident.

Records show the Methuen resident is charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, a count of assault with a dangerous weapon on a person 60 years or older, possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

According to authorities, troopers received a call at approximately 2 p.m. indicating that in addition to road rage, a gun was also involved in the incident.