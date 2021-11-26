Methuen K-9 unit locates, arrests man hiding during break-in

Nov. 26—METHUEN — Thanks to the keen work of the police K-9 unit, a Saugus man was arrested after officers found him hiding in the cabinet of a commercial building he is charged with breaking into Wednesday morning.

Juan Rivera, 42, was charged with felonious breaking and entering in the nighttime, possession of burglarious instruments and malicious destruction of property under $1,200 after police said he broke into a property at 145 Milk St. shortly before 2 a.m. the day before Thanksgiving.

Methuen officers were called to the location, identified through online records to be a U-Haul self-storage facility, after alarms sounded. There were no open doors, windows or signs of a break-in, Chief Scott McNamara said in a statement.

A manager who came to meet officers discovered drawers and cabinets inside appeared to have been pried open and two televisions were missing. The TVs were later located elsewhere in the building.

Officer Christine Nicolosi and her K-9 partner Kilo were called in to assist with the search for the suspect, McNamara said. Kilo led officers to the third floor, where they entered a "dark, unfinished room containing several large cabinets that were on the floor and covered in ceiling tiles," according to the statement.

It was there, McNamara said, that a male later identified as Rivera responded verbally to officers and emerged from one of the cabinets. After being placed into custody, officers found two screwdrivers, a set of keys and a flashlight in his possession.

The keys belonged to a vehicle parked on Timber Lane, just off Milk Street, according to police. Police had received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked there shortly after the break-in. The vehicle was towed to the Police Department and processed for additional evidence.

McNamara praised the department's K-9 team in assisting with Rivera's arrest.

"This suspect was well-hidden, deep inside a large commercial building and far from the most visible evidence of the crimes of which he is accused," the chief said. "The assistance K-9 Kilo and his unique skills provided to this investigation were absolutely critical."

Rivera was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Lawrence District Court. Methuen police are investigating whether he may be linked to other break-ins, including a previous one at the same location.