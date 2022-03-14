Methuen man accused of sex crimes against child in Mass. and NH

Mar. 14—PELHAM — A Methuen resident and former athletic director is now facing charges for sexual contact with a child in Southern New Hampshire.

Pelham police said in a written statement that James Parker, 24, surrendered to police Friday, March 11, after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Local detectives began investigating Parker after a call from Lowell police in November regarding a case with possible ties to Pelham, according to the statement.

Pelham police have charged him with two felony counts of sexual conduct with a child older than 13 and a misdemeanor count of interference with custody.

"All the charges stemmed from an incident that took place on November 14, 2021," the police statement reads. Capt. Anne Perriello said the victim is the same in both cases.

At the time of the alleged offenses, Parker was an employee at the same educational institution as the child involved, according to investigators.

Police noted in the statement that Parker had been the athletic director at Saint Michaels School, a preschool to grade 8 Catholic school in Lowell.

He is free on personal recognizance bail pending a later court date.

In the Lowell case, Parker is reportedly charged with aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14. He is said to have worked at the school only a few months before his arrest.

Court documents in that case and in Pelham are under seal and not available to the public.