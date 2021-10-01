Methuen man admits making racist comment to Black women

Sep. 30—NEWBURYPORT — A Black woman told a Newburyport District Court judge on Wednesday that after a Methuen man made racist and profane comments at her and her daughter as they walked their dog on the Clipper City Rail Trail last year, she felt "angry, anxious and vulnerable" in the community she loved.

The Newburyport woman's impact statement came shortly before Judge Allen Swan sentenced Daniel Cain, 63, of Methuen to six months in jail.

But as part of Cain's guilty plea on two counts of accosting/annoying another person and other charges, his sentence was suspended for two years while he is on probation. While on probation, he must complete an anger management program, take sensitivity courses, and have no contact with the two women.

The incident on Aug. 22, 2020, prompted Newburyport officials to contact the woman and reassure her that not only was she welcome in Newburyport but that the city did not tolerate that kind of hatred, she said in her statement.

City officials, including Mayor Donna Holaday and police Marshal Mark Murray, also released a statement condemning the incident. Shortly after the incident, the city's Human Rights Commission was notified and began coordinating efforts with Holaday.

On Wednesday, Holaday said in a text that she appreciated the judge's ruling and for holding Cain accountable for his "egregious behavior."

"I am very grateful for the diligence of our police department in locating the man who made these horrific statements to a mother and her daughter and proceeded with charges," Holaday said. "Our city will not tolerate this behavior and we will protect our citizens and prosecute to the fullest extent possible."

Newburyport police Officer Charles Vorderis met the woman and her daughter at the Cashman Park boat landing about noon on that August day and was told that while walking on the rail trail near Michael's Harborside restaurant, a man walking his dog with a woman leaned over to them as they passed with their dog and said, "I don't like Black girls so keep (expletive) walking," Vorderis wrote in his report.

Story continues

"Neither woman responded. They stopped for a second when (a witness) lifted her cell phone to take a picture of the man when he said 'good take my picture you (expletive)," Vorderis added.

The witness sent the photo to Vorderis. The photo was also posted on social media by one of the victims. Within hours, the post was shared on numerous Facebook pages, drawing widespread condemnation and hundreds of comments.

"I have never been so embarrassed in my life. Humiliated," the woman's post reads. "This man took the time out of his day to tell me he didn't like me, not for something I said or for something I did, but specifically for my skin color."

A friend of the victim then identified Cain and the woman on the social media post. With that information, Vorderis was able to track down the woman's address.

Later, Vorderis and police Inspector Dani Sinclair visited the home of the woman who had been walking with Cain. She quickly confirmed the man in the photo was Cain.

"I asked her to tell me what happened and she said that 'Dan had said some things.' She went on to say that she was embarrassed that he called them (expletive) and told them 'Black lives don't matter," Vorderis wrote in his report. Cain, who was visiting the woman, was out walking his dog when police arrived but called Vorderis back a short time later. Cain told the officer that he thought the two women were relatives of his and he was just joking "but later felt bad," Vorderis wrote in his report.

Voderis filed for a court complaint that day. On Sept. 11, 2020, a clerk magistrate found there was enough probable cause to charge Cain with two counts of accosting/annoying another person, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct, according to court records.