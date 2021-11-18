Methuen man charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Nov. 18—METHUEN — A Methuen man was charged with multiple offenses after police stopped his car Wednesday morning and seized a handgun, ammunition and drugs.

Police Chief Scott McNamara said his department charged Christian Lugo, 23, of 6 Carleton St. with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, driving an uninsured motor vehicle and distribution of a Class D drug.

Lugo was arraigned on the charges Wednesday in Lawrence District Court, where Judge Kevin Gaffney set bail at $3,000 cash and ordered that he not possess any weapons should he be released on bail. The judge scheduled a pretrial hearing for Dec. 15.

According to a police report, Methuen Police Officer John Laurenza was on patrol Wednesday morning when he saw a 2007 Gray Honda Accord traveling east on Oakland Avenue around 6:43 a.m. As the car approached Laurenza, it abruptly stopped to allow him to turn off of Emsley Terrace, the report said.

Noticing the driver's behavior as unusual, Laurenza checked the car's registration and learned it had been revoked for lack of insurance and that the registered owner — Lugo — had an active warrant for his arrest, the report said.

Laurenza stopped the Honda and took Lugo into custody without incident. The report said Officer James Keating searched the car and found a loaded Glock Model 43 9mm handgun in the center console.

Also seized was marijuana packaged for sale, a scale, sandwich bags and black vinyl material bags, which police said are typically used for distribution of narcotics, along with THC vape cartridges, extracts and oils, marijuana edibles, 24 additional 9 mm bullets and one .223 caliber bullet.