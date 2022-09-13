Methuen man charged with possession of child pornography

Sep. 13—METHUEN 一 Mark Pellegrino, 52, of 42 Deborah Ave., was recently charged with six counts of possession of child pornography after police found the images on his phone.

At 6:36 p.m. on Sept. 5, Methuen Police Officers James Smith and Javier Reyes responded to an undisclosed location for a report of two men fighting, one of whom was identified as Pellegrino, according to a police report that included many redactions.

In speaking with the other man, whose identity was not released, Reyes wrote that Pellegrino was heard taking pictures on his iPhone on Sept. 2. What was heard is unclear due to the redactions in the police report. The man told police that he confronted Pellegrino about the pictures the same day police were called on Sept. 5. After Pellegrino said he had one lewd photo of an underage child on his phone, the confrontation turned physical and the unidentified man struck Pellegrino in the head and neck, according to the report.

The report also notes that Pellegrino attempted to destroy his own phone by throwing it against a rock wall.

Pellegrino told police that the other man was upset as he believed pictures had been taken of his son. Pellegrino denied the allegation and told police there was one similarly inappropriate photo on his phone.

However, after further investigation police found that Pellegrino was in possession of another five pornographic pictures of minors.

Police then arrested him on the six charges of child pornography possession.

"Mark stated several times he is sorry and knows what he did was wrong," Smith wrote in his report, adding that Pellegrino claimed the photos were only for himself.

Under state law, if convicted, Pellegrino could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. He would also be required to register with the Sex Offender Registry Board.