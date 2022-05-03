Methuen man convicted of child rape is on the run

May 3—Authorities are searching for a Methuen man who took off after being convicted of child rape last month and is now wanted back in court for sentencing.

Stephen Corbin Jr., 38, is believed to have cut off his GPS bracelet in the area of North Street in Andover, according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. He has been missing for about a month.

He has ties to Methuen, Lawrence and Hudson, New Hampshire.

Anyone with information about Corbin's whereabouts is asked to call Massachusetts State Police at 978-538-6180 and should not attempt to approach him.

Corbin was convicted April 14 of eight counts of aggravated rape of a child.

Ryan's statement says that he fled during his trial and investigators have not been able to locate him so he can be returned to Middlesex Superior Court for sentencing.

He is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to the district attorney, Corbin raped two girls he knew, ages 14 and 15, on multiple occasions. The assaults occurred in 2017 at both a Lexington residence and a motel in Bedford.

Corbin also gave the minors drugs and alcohol on multiple occasions before assaulting them, Ryan said.

Following his arraignment, Corbin was ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device. He appeared for the first three days of his six-day trial before cutting off the GPS bracelet and fleeing.

Since that time police have followed multiple leads but have been unable to locate Corbin.