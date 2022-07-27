Methuen man could face more than 30 years for armed robbery

Jul. 27—METHUEN — Caio Costa, 26, of Methuen is facing up to 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of armed bank robbery as well as one count of using and carrying a firearm while committing a violent crime.

On Sept. 25, 2020, Costa, walked into Salem Five Bank in Tewksbury, showed employees that he had a loaded pistol and proceeded to steal more than $7,000. According to police, Costa fled the scene on a motorcycle quickly reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

With police in pursuit, Costa crashed his motorcycle in Lawrence and fled on foot. He was arrested the following day at a motel in Salem, N.H.

While being questioned, Costa told police that in addition to the armed robbery at Salem Five, he also committed a series of other armed robberies between August and September of 2020.

"Mr. Costa terrorized the employees and patrons of a local community bank, all in pursuit of greed. His dangerous actions put lives at serious risk, from brandishing a firearm during the robbery to his reckless efforts to evade police," said U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins. "Thanks to the brave and dogged work of dedicated law enforcement officers, Mr. Costa is now in custody and facing significant prison time."

Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, said Costa is a "significant threat to public safety."

"Caio Costa terrorized innocent bank tellers and bystanders just trying to go about their daily lives," he said.

In addition to time in prison, Costa also faces five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 31.