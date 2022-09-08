Methuen man pleads guilty to 14th driving after suspension

Sep. 8—NEWBURYPORT — A Methuen man with 13 driving after suspension convictions picked up a 14th during his appearance Tuesday in Newburyport District Court.

Alberto Medina, 48, also faced an assault and battery charge after police say he punched his former boss at a local construction site in August 2021. Court records show the charge was dismissed for lack of prosecution after his former boss declined to press the matter with law officials.

Medina was charged with driving after suspension after he drove off following the alleged confrontation, according to police.

On the driving after suspension charge, Judge Peter Doyle sentenced him to a year behind bars, but suspended all jail time for three years while on probation. Doyle also sentenced him to 90 days of home confinement, meaning that he cannot leave except to work.

"So we're clear, if you drive without a valid license, you're going to jail for a year," Doyle said. "There's no trial. If you drive, you go to jail for a year."

Before sentencing, Essex County Prosecutor Paolo Cosmo told Doyle that in addition to 13 prior driving after suspension convictions, five other charges were dismissed. In all, Medina has a 20-page criminal record and has served jail time for earlier driving offenses, Cosmo said.

After the incident at the construction site Aug. 31, 2021, Medina hopped into a silver Chrysler and took off. Local police broadcast a be-on-the-lookout for the Chrysler and soon learned Newbury police had pulled over Medina on Scotland Road.

Newbury police records show that Officer Daniel Jenkins, Detective Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski and Deputy Chief Patty Fisher were among those who assisted in stopping Medina.

Newburyport police officers Kevin Martin and Megan Tierney, and Inspector Dani Sinclair drove to Scotland Road to pick up Medina and bring him to Newburyport for booking, according to court records.

Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

