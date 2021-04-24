Methuen man pleads guilty to distributing fentanyl

Apr. 24—BOSTON — A Methuen man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to fentanyl distribution charges.

Anthony Holloway, 39, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

U.S. District Court Judge William Young scheduled sentencing for April 26, 2022, when Holloway is set to complete the court-run RISE (Repair, Invest, Succeed, Emerge) program, which is designed to aid in the rehabilitation of applicable defendants who have pleaded guilty and are under pretrial supervision prior to sentencing.

In December 2019, Holloway was arrested and charged with co-defendant Steven Perez, who was sentenced in February 2021 to more than five years in prison.

Over the course of several months, agents investigated Perez and Holloway's fentanyl distribution operation. Perez and Holloway sold fentanyl to a confidential informant. Upon the execution of a search warrant at Perez's residence, agents seized 61 grams of fentanyl.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel Mendell, Special Agent Joseph Bonavolonta, and Methuen acting police Chief Kristopher McCarthy made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip Cheng of Mendell's Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit is prosecuting the case.