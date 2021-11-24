Methuen man pleads guilty to distributing crack cocaine

Nov. 24—NEWBURY — A stop by police for a broken license plate light led to a Methuen man admitting he was dealing crack cocaine, according to Newburyport District Court records.

Raymond Irizany, 27, of Strathmore Road was sentenced to a year of probation on Friday after pleading guilty to possession of a Class B substance to distribute, possession of a Class B substance, possession of a Class D substance to distribute and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. A motor vehicle lights violation and a no inspection sticker charge were filed.

Court records show State Trooper Jack Donaldson was watching traffic on March 26 about 9:20 p.m. when he noticed a Kia Sedona on Route 1 in Newbury with a broken license plate light. He checked the car through his computer and learned its inspection sticker had expired as well.

Donaldson pulled over the Kia and upon speaking to Irizany, he could smell burned marijuana in the car. Irizany denied smoking marijuana while driving but admitted he had "earlier in the day."

"I asked him how much marijuana he had in the vehicle and he stated 'not much,'" Donaldson wrote in his report.

Donaldson went back to his cruiser and ran Irizany's license through his computer. After learning the license had expired, he told Irizany the car would be towed.

During a search of the Kia, Donaldson found five plastic bags filled with marijuana and a digital scale. White power was found on the scale, prompting Donaldson to keep looking. He soon found white powder in a small bottle and several small rock-like items in another plastic bag.

"I know through my training and experience to be crack cocaine," Donaldson said, regarding the rock-like items.

Donaldson confiscated the drugs as well as a large amount of cash found inside a Gucci handbag.

In all, Donaldson seized 6.28 ounces of marijuana, 3 grams of crack cocaine and 14 grams of cocaine. Irizany was placed under arrest and brought to the barracks for booking, according to the trooper's report.

