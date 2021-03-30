Methuen man pleads guilty to federal bank fraud

Mar. 30—SALEM, N.H. — A Methuen man who managed a Santander Bank branch in Salem, pleaded guilty to federal bank fraud after stealing and attempting to steal more than $560,000 from customers, some of whom were deceased, authorities said.

Kazi Pervez, 41, stole or fraudulently overdrew about $564,590.02 from other peoples' bank accounts, according to information released by the New Hampshire Department of Justice.

Of that amount, he successfully transferred about $454,730.26 to non-Santander accounts for his and his wife's personal use, according to the plea agreement which is part of Pervez's criminal case file in federal court.

The theft occurred between April 2016 and September 2017. Pervez himself opened or instructed bank employees to open accounts in the name of deceased bank customers, according to the documents.

Pervez then withdrew funds from the accounts that exceeded the balance of the accounts and used his authority as branch manager to authorize the overdraft from the account, according to the New Hampshire Department of Justice. Pervez also identified inactive bank accounts of deceased bank customers and transferred money out of those accounts to other accounts that he controlled, according to court documents.

Abusing his authority as branch manager, Pervez "identified inactive accounts of deceased bank customers and transferred money out of those accounts to his benefit," according to the plea agreement.

Authorities said Pervez sometimes transferred the stolen or overdrawn funds directly to accounts at other banks that he controlled or to pay his bills.

Under federal law, Pervez faces up to 30 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1 million although prosecutors are expected to ask for a more lenient punishment. Pervez is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 5, 2021.

Pervez will be responsible for restitution of "at least $454,730.26," according to the plea agreement.

This matter was investigated by the United States Secret Service.

Story continues

"White collar criminals can sometimes steal large sums of money from multiple victims with a few keystrokes on a computer," said Acting U.S. Attorney John Farley, in a statement.

"We will continue to work closely with the Secret Service and all of our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute criminals who commit bank fraud and fraud offenses. Those who commit these crimes in New Hampshire should understand that they will be prosecuted in federal court for their unlawful conduct," Farley said.

"The U.S. Secret Service is committed to investigating complex fraud schemes that involve the exploitation of vulnerable and deceased victims." stated Timothy Benitez, Resident Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service's New Hampshire Office.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.