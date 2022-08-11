Methuen man pleads guilty to fentanyl trafficking

Aug. 11—METHUEN — Nino De Leon Guzman, 31, of Methuen, pleaded guilty on Aug. 3 to his involvement in a fentanyl distribution conspiracy operation, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

From October 2020 until June 2021, undercover law enforcement officials said they tracked Guzman in Methuen and Lawrence, and lured him into selling fentanyl on nine different occasions.

When Guzman was arrested June 23, 2021, undercover agents seized fentanyl and a cell phone used to negotiate drug deals. While searching Guzman's residence, investigators said they confiscated a brick of fentanyl weighing one kilogram, a blender with multiple bags of fentanyl and a sock with $2,500 in cash.

In July 2021, Guzman was indicted on a count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, two counts of distribution of fentanyl, one count of distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

He is now facing up to 70 years to life in prison, up to 12 years to life of supervised release and up to $16 million in fines.

"Drug traffickers who pedal the poison that is fentanyl will be aggressively prosecuted by our office," said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy. "The quantities at issue in this prosecution put real lives at risk and inflict a huge amount of harm on the hardworking people of Lawrence and Methuen who want to raise their families in communities free from drug trafficking and violence."

Brian Boyle, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Boston Field Division, said fentanyl continues to inflict "tremendous damage" throughout Massachusetts.

"This court proceeding should act as a warning to those traffickers who are distributing this poison in order to profit and destroy people's lives," he said. "The DEA's top priority is combating the opioid epidemic by working with our local, county, state and federal partners to bring to justice anyone who distributes this deadly drug."

Guzman is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 27.