Methuen man pleads guilty to robbing Tewksbury bank at gunpoint, leading police on high-speed chase

A Methuen man pleaded guilty in federal court to robbing a Tewksbury bank at gunpoint and fleeing police on a motorcycle.

The robbery happened Sept. 25, 2020 at Salem Five Bank. Federal prosecutors say 26-year-old Caio Costa wore a black motorcycle helmet and was armed with a loaded revolver when he went into the bank and stole more than $7,000.

Costa fled on a motorcycle, leading police on a high-speed chase that reached speeds of up to 100 mph, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. He eventually crashed the motorcycle in Lawrence and escaped on foot.

Police later found the motorcycle helmet and clothing Costa wore during the robbery. They arrested him the next day at a motel in Salem, N.H.

Prosecutors say Costa admitted to robbing the Salem Five Bank and committing other armed bank robberies between August and September 2020.

He also pointed investigators to a dumpster, where a loaded black revolver, black gloves, a black backpack and other items of clothing used during the robbery were found.

Costa faces up to 25 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 31.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW