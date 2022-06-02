Methuen man sentenced to 11 years for drug and gun offenses

Jun. 2—METHUEN — Arismendy Gil-Padilla, 32, of Methuen, will spend the next 11 years in prison after being convicted of trafficking firearms, ammunition, cocaine and fentanyl throughout Greater Lawrence.

Following his prison sentence, Gil-Padilla will be under supervised release for six years.

A member of the Trinitarios street gang, Gil-Padilla sold guns, ammunition, cocaine and fentanyl over the course of five months in 2018. All told, he received $12,740 from the sale of 16 guns, an unknown amount of ammunition, 167.7 grams of cocaine and 146.5 grams of fentanyl.

Gil-Padilla was indicted in November 2019 as part of a federal sweep.

On Feb. 2, 2022, he pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and cocaine.

According to investigators, he was prohibited from carrying guns and ammunition resulting from a prior conviction in 2014.

Established in New York City during the early-1990s, the Trinitarios now has more than 3,000 members throughout the Northeast. The gang has recently bolstered its presence in the Greater Lawrence area. The Trinitarios is known for criminal activity including firearms and drug trafficking, assault, murder, kidnapping, robbery and prostitution.