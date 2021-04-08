Methuen man sentenced for distributing fentanyl

Apr. 8—BOSTON — A Methuen man was sentenced today in federal court in Boston for distributing fentanyl, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

Alexsander Padro, 28, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV to eight years in prison and four years of supervised release. In September 2020, Padro pleaded guilty to distributing more than 40 grams of fentanyl.

Padro sold more than 40 grams of fentanyl to a cooperating source at a restaurant in Methuen on July 10, 2019. Padro also sold more than 40 grams of fentanyl to an undercover officer in March 2019 and $1,000 worth of fentanyl to an undercover officer in April 2019.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel Mendell and Brian Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration/New England Field Division, made the announcement today.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Abely, chief of Mendell's Major Crimes Unit, prosecuted the case.