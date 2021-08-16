Methuen man summonsed for alleged threat against Salisbury woman

Aug. 16—SALISBURY — A Methuen man accused of threatening a Salisbury woman with harm Thursday night was summonsed to court the same day on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and threatening to commit a crime.

Kevin Buswell, 54, of Myrtle Street was issued the summons at 7:45 p.m. after Salisbury police Officer Patrick Szymkowski responded to a complaint on Railroad Avenue, according to the Salisbury police log.

Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler said he could not comment on the incident or the charges because they are pending in court.

The woman and her husband were in Newburyport District Court on Friday morning to file harassment prevention orders against Buswell. A short time later, they stood before Judge Peter Doyle, who scheduled a full hearing for Aug. 27.

According to the husband's affidavit, Buswell tried to hit him with his car Thursday night as he was getting out of his own vehicle. A few minutes later, the husband went back to his car to pick up some papers when Buswell threatened to run him over. He then threatened to have the man's wife sexually assaulted and used a racial epithet.

The husband went on to write that Buswell, who owns Dolphin Bar & Grill on Ocean Front South in Salisbury, had harassed them twice earlier in the month. Buswell's business is close to the alleged victim's home, leading to multiple instances where they are face to face.

"Every time he passes me on the road, he gives me the finger and yells (expletive)," the affidavit reads.

When reached for comment, Buswell denied any wrongdoing.

"I don't have anything to say," Buswell said. "They (the alleged victim and her husband) came to court and nothing came of it."