Methuen police arrest individual after 4-hour standoff

An individual was taken into custody after a police standoff in Methuen Sunday night.

According to Methuen police, officers responded to a home on Arabian Drive shortly before 9:00 p.m. for a report that a suspect involved in a prior incident was at that location.

Police say they had reason to believe the man was armed and members of the Northeast Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NELMAC) SWAT Team were called in.

Around four hours after the standoff began, the individual was taken into custody without incident. Police say a live round of ammunition was also found inside the residence.

Police say that due to the domestic violence law of 2014, they are prohibited from releasing additional information about the suspect or the circumstances of the incident.

The individual was not identified.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW