Methuen Police bolster operations with CivicEye

Jun. 18—METHUEN — The Police Department recently announced its subscription to CivicEye, a public safety software company designed to "modernize operations" throughout the department.

The subscription is valid for five years and is valued at $378,944.

Methuen police will now have access to software with myriad features, including critical communication between dispatchers and officers, as well as data and crime analytics.

"After a year-long search, Client Success Manager Gary Holliday and the team at CivicEye were willing and able to accept the challenge," said Police Sgt. Scott Lever.