Methuen Police honor five fallen officers

May 20—METHUEN — Residents and elected officials recently joined members of the Methuen Police Department to honor the memory of those officers who have passed away and the five officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

"Five police officers from our small city have died," said Capt. Randy Hagger during the department's annual memorial service on May 15, which is held in conjunction with Peace Officer Memorial Day. "These individuals set the standards high. We honor their service and sacrifice."

He also said that since January of this year, 105 police officers nationwide have died while on patrol.

According to The Officer Down Memorial Page, Inc., on Aug. 8, 1908, Methuen Officers Charles Emerson and Francis McDermott were on patrol in the city's Peat Meadow neighborhood as there had been reports of individuals stealing hay. The officers were murdered at approximately 10 p.m. that evening. The suspect was never found.

Nearly 15 years later, Officer Arthur Bower was killed in a gunfight with burglary suspects. On the evening of Aug. 1, 1923, Bower and another unidentified officer responded to a report of five men breaking into a building on Lower Boulevard on Methuen's west side.

After arriving at the scene, Bower and the other officer could not locate the suspects and determined that they had fled toward Lawrence. A short time later, the officers stopped a car that did not have its headlights on. Bower was then shot while he was speaking with the driver. Although he and the other officer used all the ammunition in their revolvers, the suspects were still able to escape.

Bower was 31 years old at the time of his death.

Officer Walter Hird was killed on December 12, 1966 after 19 years with the department.

He was injured at a local bar while trying to arrest a patron for public intoxication. Hird, 46, was taken to the hospital where he later passed away from his injuries. He was survived by his wife.

Officer Ronald Kinlock was assaulted while making an arrest on Jan. 7, 1974. During the altercation, Kinlock suffered a fatal heart attack.

He was 62 years old and had served with the Methuen Police for 31 years. Kinlock was survived by his wife, daughter and three grandchildren.

Chief Scott McNamara said it is an honor to lead the Methuen Police Department, having assumed the department's top position in October 2021.

"I've worked side-by-side with some of the greatest law enforcement officers imaginable," he said.

McNamara also recognized the work of K9 Duke and K9 Buddy.

He said K9 Duke was deployed more than 50 times before being taken out of service.

"K9 Duke has officially retired and is now residing in tax-free New Hampshire," said McNamara.

K9 Buddy, who recently assisted officers in a homicide arrest, is also retired and is living with Officer Timothy Getchell and his family.