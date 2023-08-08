Methuen police officer arrested on child pornography charge, state police say

A Methuen police officer was arrested on a child pornography charge Tuesday, state police tell Boston 25 News.

Matthew Bistany, 51, was arrested at his home by state police troopers and Methuen police on one count of child pornography, according to an MSP spokesperson.

A search warrant was executed prior to Bistany’s arrest, MSP says.

Bistany will be arraigned in Lawrence District Court Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say more information will be released once Bistany is arraigned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

