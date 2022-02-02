Methuen police searching for bank robber

Feb. 2—METHUEN — Police are looking for a man who robbed the TD Bank branch on Haverhill Street late Tuesday afternoon.

The bank's alarm system notified authorities at 4:48 p.m.

Officers were immediately dispatched and upon arrival confirmed a robbery had occurred, said Police Chief Scott McNamara.

He said the suspect ran across Haverhill Street and down Forest Street.

The male suspect is described as light skinned and approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a light gray sweatshirt, gray pants, dark gray winter hat, white undershirt, gray face mask, thick framed black glasses. He is believed to have long hair and possible facial hair.

Police said the suspect was also wearing distinctive light blue sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Methuen Police Department at 978-983-8698.

This is a developing story. A full report will appear online and Thursday's print of The Eagle-Tribune.

