Methuen Water Dept. worker sues city

Apr. 15—BOSTON — An employee of the Methuen Water Department has filed a federal lawsuit against the city based on sexual harassment claims she says were brought to her supervisor's attention but never dealt with, according to court papers.

Krystal DePardo, principal clerk in the Water Department since October 2012, said she "endured direct and indirect sexual harassment and a sexually hostile work environment" due to the conduct of her supervisor, Superintendent Daryl Laurenza, and other Water Department employees, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Boston.

According to the suit, the issues in the Water Department were brought to the attention of Methuen City Solicitor Anne Randazzo in 2019. At that time, DePardo was placed on paid administrative leave "while her abusers continued to work without consequences."

Later, the city conducted an investigation "that concluded the atmosphere about which DePardo complained exists but that it was acceptable because her coworkers did not perceive DePardo as offended," according to the suit.

DePardo was "subjected to constant lewd, vulgar, sexually suggestive conversations and comments."

Due to the harassment, DePardo said she started suffering "migraines, colitis and to increase her treatment with a therapist" and "endured great emotional distress which compelled her to stop reporting for work," according to the suit filed by Boston attorney James Hykel.

She stopped reporting for work on Oct. 21, 2019, and remains on paid administrative leave, according to the lawsuit.

Mayor Neil Perry declined to comment for this story, explaining he "cannot comment on pending litigation."

Other allegations included in the suit include: — A coworker bragging to others he had sex with DePardo when he had not. — A coworker told her and others he dreamed he engaged in sexual contact with DePardo. — A coworker telling DePardo he and his wife are swingers, attend swinger parties and "are on websites for swingers." The coworker repeatedly encouraged DePardo "to join him at these events," which she declined. — Sexually derogatory comments were made by fellow employees about her husband, William DePardo, who she married in 2017. — Inappropriate and sexual comments made during CPR training with the city's Fire Department. — A coworker approached her with his pants unbuttoned and unzipped on two occasions. — During her absence from work, an anonymous letter was sent to DePardo's home regarding her work and absence from the Water Department.

Story continues

During her employment, DePardo said she repeatedly complained to Laurenza but his "most common response was that this behavior was normal when working with men," according to the suit.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and damages, including her attorney's fees and costs.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.