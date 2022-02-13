Methuen woman arrested for embezzlement

Feb. 13—METHUEN — A Methuen woman was arrested Thursday after being accused of stealing more than $60,000 in Social Security benefits.

Karen Silva-Brown, 56, was indicted on one count of theft of public funds, according to a statement from the office of United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. She was released after appearing in court before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Judith G. Dein.

Between November 2014 and October 2018 Silva-Brown embezzled an estimated $60,810 in Social Security benefits intended for her child, according to the statement.

She could face up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 for these charges, according to the statement.

The investigation was conducted by multiple federal agencies, including the Social Security Administration.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Burzycki of Rollins' Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.