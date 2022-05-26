Methuen woman with history of violence against police arrested in Salem

May 26—SALEM, N.H. — A local realtor who has been called to court twice before for assaulting police officers is facing familiar charges after a Salem arrest on May 15.

According to an affidavit, Christina Parris, 35, of Methuen was causing a scene while intoxicated at a Route 28 pub.

Police records show a 911 call from Parris just before 2 a.m. She's described as hysterical while telling a dispatcher that someone drugged her and her husband was going to kill her.

An employee of the pub told first responders that Parris had not been at the establishment for long and had no more than three drinks, but she was "acting extremely intoxicated and appeared high on narcotics as well."

Police were told that at one point, she danced on top of the bar and tried to strip. She also accused the owner of drugging her with mushrooms.

A bar employee said efforts to get Parris a ride home failed, and instead, she was seen trying to drive away with a door on her Audi wide open.

Officers who arrived on scene and attempted to put Parris in protective custody said she refused to be handcuffed, starting an hours-long struggle.

After one officer was kicked in the knee with Parris' high-heeled shoe, she accused him of grabbing and hurting her.

The officer wrote in a report, "She did not wince, cry, say she was in pain, rather just stood normal for a minute with a smirk on her face. She then screamed at the top of her lungs and started screaming about her knee. She then let her legs go limp and fell to the ground dramatically."

Parris spent the entirety of the mile-and-a-half drive to the police station screaming incoherently and thrashing her body, according to the officer behind the wheel.

She refused to get out once at police headquarters, the affidavit states, and made vulgar comments about urinating on officers nearby.

"At this point we decided to just transport her to Rockingham County Jail to book her when she would cooperate," the affidavit goes on.

Before leaving the sally port, Parris was already smashing her head off the rear of her seat. Police reported "genuine concern that she was going to cause significant injury to herself."

An officer moved into the back seat with her to prevent that from happening.

"In order to restrain her from injuring herself, I had to place my right foot on the passenger side rear door and hold her head and body still for the entire 35-40 minute ride to the jail," the report reads.

Police describe a slew of hateful comments directed at them.

"There was too much said to remember, however, she mentioned multiple times that we should be shot and killed and stated that our family and children should be killed. She also stated that she wanted me to kill her."

"This was an intense situation for an over 30-minute drive," the report reads. "This was not all that happened, and her behavior was far more assaultive and abusive than what was described. It took a lot of effort to restrain her from injuring herself all while being assaulted by her during this encounter."

Court records show that Parris was accused of simple assault in 2019. The case was resolved with payment of a $620 fine and a letter of apology addressed to a Hampton, New Hampshire, police officer.

At a bail hearing Thursday, attorneys mentioned an incident in Florida in recent years, during which Parris was accused of violently grabbing a police officer's genitals.

She faces four counts of resisting arrest and three counts of simple assault in the Salem case.

Parris has been in preventive detention since her arrest. A judge ruled Thursday morning to upkeep the decision until the next hearing in the case, scheduled for June 6.

Court documents classify her as a "danger to (the) public based on history and actions alleged in this matter."

It is noted that she will only be freed earlier if she's admitted into a minimum 28-day inpatient drug or alcohol treatment program in New Hampshire or Massachusetts.